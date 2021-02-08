LEWISTON — Police are describing the death of a 16-year-old girl following a sledding incident on Saturday as "a tragic accident" while the hill where she suffered her injuries has now been closed for winter activities.
Lewiston police officials also say the girl's actions in the moments before the crash kept a 3-year-old she was riding with from suffering serious injuries.
Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigators and Lewiston police say they are continuing to look into what caused what was described as a circular plastic sled or tube to begin to slide sideways, carrying Renee Hill, 16, and her cousin, Ryder Kraft, 3, into a tree trunk.
The accident occurred around 10:14 a.m. Saturday, after Hill and other family members had apparently already made at least a couple of runs down the 125-foot high hill in Clyde L. Burmaster Park in the Town of Lewiston, the former Bond Lake Park.
Officers from the Lewiston Police Department and deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene after a 911 call reporting the accident. When they arrived they found Hill and Kraft and called for medical assistance.
"It didn't appear that they were (sledding) anywhere that they shouldn't have been," Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said. "It appears they may have gone a little sideways coming down the hill."
Conditions on the hill were described as "a little icy." Previte, and witnesses to the accident, said it appeared that Hill had maneuvered the slide in an effort to protect her cousin and hit the tree trunk with her back.
Members of the Pekin Fire Company and Tri Community Ambulance transported the injured teen and toddler by ambulance to the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo for treatment.
On the way to the hospital, EMTs reported Hill's heart stopped beating and she was pronounced dead a short time after her arrival. No cause of death has been announced.
Authorities said it was not clear if an autopsy would be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
Kraft was treated for his injuries and then released from the hospital.
County Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler said that Burmaster Park "is closed until further notice.”
Previte an accident like this "is not common." "It's very rare," he said.
Social media postings indicated that Hill was a sophomore at Niagara Wheatfield High School. A GoFundMe page, established by a relative to help with funeral expenses had already collected close to $27,000 by Monday night. It can be found here: tinyurl.com/5br3sf2b .
