LOCKPORT — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the state STOP-DWI program to conduct its annual Traffic Safety Fair for high school seniors at the Kenan Center Tuesday and Wednesday.
This year's event featured Karen Torres, a Long Island native whose father was killed by a distracted driver, who spoke to the students each day.
“The driver didn’t go to jail. He got a 90-day (driver's license) suspension,” Torres told students. “He didn’t go to jail, but he’ll live with that for the rest of his life.”
Torres' father was a highway maintenance worker seven months away from retirement whose body was so mangled by the cement truck that crushed him, identifying the remains gave Torres’ husband nightmares for a year.
The cement truck driver had veered into the work lane where Torres' father, Patrick Mapleson, 66, and several others were working. The others jumped left. Mapleson jumped right.
His fatal accident was 17 years ago. His daughter started giving talks about distracted driving four years later.
Torres said she knows her presentation is saving lives. Her audiences aren't just young people, they're adult workers, highway construction workers especially, who are in danger of being struck as well as being the errant driver. Her dad was killed by a driver who was just grabbing his water bottle that had fallen onto the floor, she said.
Jayme Stone, 18, of Wilson, said Torres' presentation hammered home the lesson not to look at an incoming text while driving.
“I was so glad she mentioned the ‘do-not-disturb’ mode on phones,” Stone said. “I put it on right away.”
Tables at the Traffic Safety Fair were manned by the state Department of Transportation, New York State Police, Mercy Flight and AAA. State Police had pedal carts and goggles on hand that simulate the experience of impairment.
Students from throughout the county attended the fair, which was focused on speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving (alcohol and marijuana), and the rules of driving past school buses, according to Cathy Davis, traffic and safety coordinator for the sheriff's office.
The fair has been going on in one form or another for 27 years, timed to coincide with prom season. In 2020-2021, because of the Covid pandemic, each school in the county was provided with a PowerPoint presentation and literature for students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.