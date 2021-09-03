Tractor crash

A westbound driver hit this tractor midmorning on Slayton Settlement Road.

A westbound vehicle on Slayton Settlement Road in Gasport struck the back of a tractor pulling a small mower – totaling the vehicle – and spilling a mixture of hydraulic liquid and coolant onto the roadway.

According to Scott Seib, deputy chief of Gasport Chemical Hose Co., first responders were dispatched at 9:27 a.m. to the scene of the accident. The driver of the tractor was treated for a small cut.

For the next few hours a cleanup was undertaken, closing Slayton Settlement Road between Dale and Hartland roads.

