A westbound vehicle on Slayton Settlement Road in Gasport struck the back of a tractor pulling a small mower – totaling the vehicle – and spilling a mixture of hydraulic liquid and coolant onto the roadway.
According to Scott Seib, deputy chief of Gasport Chemical Hose Co., first responders were dispatched at 9:27 a.m. to the scene of the accident. The driver of the tractor was treated for a small cut.
For the next few hours a cleanup was undertaken, closing Slayton Settlement Road between Dale and Hartland roads.
