Traci Bax announces bid for Niagara Falls City Council

The race for three seats on the Falls City Council is getting more crowded by the day.
The latest candidate to announce, Falls resident Traci Bax, said Thursday that the City Council needs "visionary leaders willing to collaborate on issues of fiscal responsibility and a plan for the city’s future."
“I was born and raised in Niagara Falls. I share a commonality with many of our residents. I live in the community, pay taxes, shop, and dine at our local businesses," said Bax, a registered Republican. "I’ve experienced Niagara Falls during prosperity and hardship over the decades. I care about the future of our city and how our tax dollars are spent. What we need is a clear vision, a plan to reach that vision, and leaders that will commit to seeing it through. I am running for these reasons.”
Bax, 49, is the assistant vice president of travel operations at AAA of Western and Central New York. She has worked at AAA for more than 25 years.
She'll face a crowded field for a council seat with all three incumbents expected to seek re-election, at least three more candidates announcing their plans and at least two more potentials candidates said to be waiting in the wings.
Bax's council run is her first foray into politics.
In announcing her candidacy, Bax said she understands how tourism in Niagara Falls contributes to revenue growth and local business ownership opportunities.
Bax has a bachelors degree in Tourism and Business Management from Niagara University and masters degrees from NU and SUNY College at Buffalo. She is also an adjunct professor at Niagara University, teaching courses related to tourism marketing.
“I believe that my experience and background bring a new level of diversity and skillset to the Niagara Falls City Council,” Bax said. “I am a collaborative leader focused on challenging the status quo to drive change and results."
Bax promised to "work to ensure our tax dollars are spent to offer Niagara Falls residents a safe community, quality educational experiences, entrepreneurial opportunities, and essential services today and into the future."
