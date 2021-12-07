Toy Fund Telethon bounces back after off year

The Falls holiday tradition returned Saturday, with the live broadcast of the 2021 Niagara Falls Firefighters Toy Fund Telethon.
After a year on hiatus, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the broadcast and Internet stream that features local entertainers and the opportunity for folks in the Falls to give to a beloved Christmas charity, rebounded like it had never been away.
“It was better than we expected,” said Falls Firefighter and Toy Fund Chair John O’Malley, who co-hosted the telethon with fellow firefighter and Falls School Board Member Earl Bass. “A couple of hinges need to be greased, but once we got rolling it was like we’d never missed a year.”
Falls Fire Captain Jason Zona joined in to help O’Malley and Bass keep the telethon rolling and welcome a long list of local political leaders and Cataract City celebrities, including Mayor Robert Restaino, State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, City Council Chair Kenny Tompkins and Council Member Bill Kennedy. Tompkins is one of the lead organizers of the annual Summer Fest concert, a key fund raising event for the Toy Fund.
Fire Chief Joe Pedulla made an appearance and that prompted a former Falls chief to dial-in with a donation challenge.
“Retired Chief Bill McKay called-in from Virginia (where he now lives) and pledged $500 if Chief Pedulla and I would sing ‘Rudolph the Red Nose Raindeer’ ,” O’Malley said. “And then (retired Firefighter) Joe Schiro called-in and pledged another $100, so we got up and sang.”
The show. which aired on Spectrum cable and streamed on Facebook and the Falls School district web site, also featured a host of performances from other Niagara Region entertainers. O’Malley said we’re thrilled to be back after the year off.
“The ones that were able to come out, we loved having them back,” O’Malley said. “Having them back, you could just see how much they loved being back on the telethon.”
Broadcasting from the Niagara Falls High School Performing Arts Center, the event was open to the public.
“I was surprised,” O’Malley said. “There were quite a few people out in the auditorium and that was good to see.”
While the Toy Fund chair said it would be a few days before he could say exactly how much money was pledged through the broadcast, at sign-off, the tote board showed $69,420 raised.
“I was thrilled with that number,” O’Malley said. “Considering we are still coming back form the pandemic, I wasn’t expecting that number. It was a rebound back towards where we were in 2019. It was a fantastic number to end on.”
