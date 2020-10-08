It may be the largest challenge ever faced in the 91-year history of the the Niagara Falls Firefighters Christmas Toy Fund.
Like charities everywhere, the Toy Fund has seen its traditional fundraising activities for most of the year cancelled or disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"Because it's been so difficult, and there's so much uncertainty about what fund raising events we can have, every dollar we can raise at the events we do have is just that much more important," Firefighter John O'Malley, the Toy Fund chairman, said.
On Saturday, the fund will attempt to make up for some of that lost revenue with its 7th annual Charity Run Fundraiser at LaSalle Waterfront Park.
"A lot of the races haven't gone off this year," race chairman and Falls Fire Department Capt. John Castellani said. "So we're hoping ours (will attract more participants) because it's one of the few (races) out there."
The race will feature both a 5K and 10K option for runners to choose from at the same registration fee. A newly certified course starts and finishes at the LaSalle Waterfront Park on Buffalo Avenue, and proceeds along the bike trail that is next to, and offers awesome views of the upper Niagara River.
"Our previous charity runs were well attended, and participants have unanimously praised the course, the collegial, charitable and friendly atmosphere and the ease and convenience of access to parking and registration," Castellani said.
The registration is hosted by the Sheraton Four Points on Buffalo Avenue, which is adjacent to the Waterfront Park. Because of COVID-19 concerns, only advance online or mail-in registration is being allowed. However, registration will be open right up until Saturday morning.
The Toy Fund looks to bring "the joys of the holidays to impoverished children and families living in our communities, and to local senior citizens residing in area nursing homes."
"We once again are reaching out to those in the community who, like us, see the poverty and deprivation under which too many of the children in our communities live, the institutionalization and loneliness of so many of our honored seniors, and are asking for the support of the (community)," Castellani said. "The donations we receive tell us our donors and sponsors care about these folks."
The Toy Fund is operate by the volunteer efforts of Falls firefighters. The money raised is used to host a festive holiday-themed party for area nursing home residents and to provide new Christmas toys and new cold-weather clothing for over 1,500 impoverished children.
"The need for the toys and clothing we provide is going to go up this year, certainly not down," Castellani sad.
Information about pre-registration and the full list of precautions that will be in place can be found at http://www.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=3009
More information about the run can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/318986029361951/?active_tab=about.
