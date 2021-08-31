A major renovation is under way at the Town of Niagara Veterans Park.
Town Supervisor Lee Wallace said the project is being funded with $4.5 million in Niagara River Greenway funds.
Included in addition to massive landscaping upgrades is a new building. The building will include a 30-foot clock tower, bathrooms, an archway and pergola and a paved area with gas fire pits.
Wallace said the project also includes six bocce courts and a mini golf course.
The pond in the park was too shallow and warm for sustainable sport fish population. The pond is being deepened and expanded to accommodate stocking with sustainable game populations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.