TOWN OF NIAGARA — Town officials are working on a plan to perform maintenance work on drainage swales located on private properties in an effort to alleviate flooding issues throughout the community.
In recent years, the town has seen so-called 100-year floods on an increasing basis, Supervisor Lee Wallace told the Gazette Tuesday, like the severe rain even the region saw in July. Now, he said, the town has been working to prepare for future rain events and mitigate any flood-related damage they may cause.
“We’ve been paying attention to these weather events,” Wallace said. “We’re trying to come up with plans so that (flooding) just doesn’t destroy property and homes.”
Wallace said the proposal to perform maintenance on drainage facilities that are not town-owned has been part of an ongoing discussion over the last couple of months. But he said communication difficulties with some property owners has caused it to be delayed.
The supervisor said the private properties that the town would need access to are largely commercial, but there are some residential properties as well.
Wallace said another issue is that drainage easements on some residential properties have been unintentionally encroached upon over the years. He said homeowners have built structures like sheds or fences that have made it hard for the town to gain access.
“It makes it difficult for us to go in and do anything that would make an impact,” Wallace said. “We don’t want to make people take (the structures) down. Most people I’m sure are not doing it on purpose.”
He added that several years ago, the town carried out a drainage study and developed a plan for addressing flooding challenges. Wallace said officials are now considering a revision to that plan that would take into account all drainage easements held by the town and how those facilities will be maintained.
On Wednesday, the town board briefly discussed the maintenance plan at its regular work session. Highway Superintendent Robert Herman and Town Attorney Michael Risman were instructed to draft a letter that will be sent out to property owners to inform them of the town’s desire to access their properties for swale cleaning.
“We send a letter, we give them a deadline, and if they don’t respond, we put in the letter ‘if we don’t hear back from you by such and such a date, we’ll assume that you have no problem with it,’” Wallace said during the meeting. “And that’s how we do it.”
