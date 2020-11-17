Town of Niagara officials have announced that due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, town board meetings will be conducted via Zoom until further notice.
To attend tonight’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., the call in number is 1-646-558-8656 with the meeting number 2669962599. Agenda and additional information is available online at www.townofniagara.com as well as following Town of Niagara on Facebook.
Town hall also has a drop box for water bill and dog license payments as well as town and county taxes. (Checks only). The drop box is located at the front entrance of Town Hall, 7105 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14305. Mail in and online payments are always available as well and greatly appreciated for a contactless transaction.
