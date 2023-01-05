TOWN OF NIAGARA — The man who appears on the verge of bringing Amazon to town will be stepping down as supervisor in the Town of Niagara.
Supervisor Lee Wallace told the Gazette on Wednesday that he will not seek a third term in office in the November general election. Wallace did say that he will finish the final year of his term, his ninth year as supervisor after replacing Supervisor Steve Richards in 2014.
Richards resigned the supervisor’s post after pleading guilty to a single count of official misconduct after being charged in Oct. 2013 with a 28-count public corruption indictment. The indictment accused Richards of engaging in an ongoing scheme, beginning in 2001, to steal town property and use town employees and equipment for his own personal gain.
“I tried to bring stability back to (the supervisor’s) position,” Wallace said Wednesday afternoon. Then he added, “I’ll be the first town (of Niagara) supervisor in 50 years to leave on his own terms.”
Wallace (D), who will turn 70 in June, said he never “really wanted to work past that age.”
“It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing today that I will not seek a third term as supervisor for the Town of Niagara,” Wallace wrote in a note to a Gazette reporter. “I truly believe that everything and everyone has a shelf life and it is time for me to ‘pass the baton’ and spend more quality time with my family.”
Wallace said dealing with an ongoing family member’s illness over the past year “put things in perspective” for him.
“I am very proud of our accomplishments over the years and I look forward to a new vision and new focus that the next town supervisor and board will have,” Wallace wrote.
Perhaps the most significant accomplishment of Wallace’s time in office was recruiting internet retail behemoth Amazon to build a $550-million distribution center at 8995 Lockport Road, near the Niagara Falls International Airport. The project, which received final town board approval in July, is projected to create up to 1,000 full- and part-time jobs.
The 3 million square foot, five-story distribution facility, set on 216 acres, would serve as a “fulfillment center” with more than 50 loading docks and parking for close to 500 truck trailers.
Amazon officials have said that there are still “some issues” to address with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency before they can break ground on the project. The company has requested a package of tax breaks from NCIDA that would total more than $123 million over the next 15 years.
Wallace said he’d like to see the Amazon project get underway in the next year, along with “other (economic development) projects we have in the works.” The supervisor also said he’d like to “finish up” the demolition of the fire-ravaged former Military Road School before he leaves office.
Wallace paraphrased a quote frequently attributed to former Buffalo Bills coach Marv Levy, says, “If you start thinking about retirement, I think you probably are.”
“Throughout this journey, sharing moments with the constituents I served has always been the high point and I am deeply touched by the support I received as well as honored by the trust and faith (they) placed in me,” Wallace wrote in his retirement announcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.