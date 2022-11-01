The Town of Niagara’s Electric Light Parade and Noel at Niagara will return on Saturday, Nov. 19 along Lockport Road and Veteran’s Memorial Community Park.
“We are very excited to bring back both the Electric Light Parade and our Noel at Niagara event at Veteran’s Memorial Community Park,” said Supervisor Lee Wallace. “We are taking over the parade, formally organized by the Town of Niagara Business and Professional Association and tying it in with our Noel at Niagara holiday lights display in our Veteran’s Memorial Community Park,” added Wallace.” “Noel at Niagara” did not take place in Veteran’s Community Park in 2021 due to the construction that was underway in 2021 and the first half of 2022.
The 50-plus unit parade will begin at 5 p.m. at the Town of Niagara Town Hall, head west on Lockport Road, into Veteran’s Memorial Community Park where it will end at the Calvin K. Richards Senior/Youth Activity Center.
The illumination of the park will then take place at approximately 6:30 p.m., complete with a visit from Santa Claus and a fireworks display. Vendors at the park for the festivities will be Tim Hortons, Lugia’s Ice Cream, Outlaw Popcorn, Roadside Diner and Viola’s subs.
The light displays in the park will be illuminated each night from 5 to 9 p.m., running through New Year’s Day. The complete schedule of events will be available at a later date by visiting townofniagararecreation.com.
