A report by the New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has cleared a Town of Niagara Police officer of any wrong-doing in the shooting death of Daniel Kachinoski.
Kachinoski died on Nov. 19 during a confrontation with two Town of Niagara Police officers, who had been called to his home for a report of a possible domestic incident.
OSI investigators said they reviewed body-worn camera footage, 911 calls, police radio transmissions, and evidence from the scene, in concluding that “a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer who shot Mr. Kachinoski was justified.” The attorney general’s office said the legal standard for prosecutors in determining whether a police use of force is justified is whether the evidence in the case would “disprove beyond a reasonable doubt” that the officer’s action was justified.
Since investigators said that standard could not be met in the case of Kachinoski’s death, the attorney general’s office said it “will not seek charges and closes this matter with the issuance of this report.”
“I spoke to the (attorney general’s) investigators,” Town of Niagara Police Chief Craig Guiliani said shortly after the release of the OSI report. “Everything the body camera video showed is what we knew happened and (the officer’s) action was justified under the laws of New York State.”
Under New York’s justification law, Article 35 of the state Penal Law, “a person may use deadly physical force to defend against the imminent use of deadly physical force by another person.”
In its report, the OSI investigators noted that “the officers repeatedly attempted to deescalate the situation, but Mr. Kachinoski ignored their requests and instead advanced towards an officer with a knife raised.” The investigators said the officer who fired at Kachinoski, Officer Alex Wagner, was not in a position to be able to “retreat” and, under Article 35, was “under no duty to retreat.”
That was the same assessment that Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti made days after the shooting, after reviewing the body cam video of Wagner and the other responding officer, Officer Angela Micale.
“My initial assessment is the officers had to protect themselves and others who were in the room, including a child,” Filicetti said. “In my opinion, they were justified in their use of force. They had run out of space and options.”
Guiliani said that Wagner, 29, a now almost three-year veteran of the force, with now five years of police experience, and Micale, 24, a member of the town police department for two years, are each continuing to deal with aftermath of the shooting.
“It was a situation that was a traumatic event for everyone. No one wants to face that,” the police chief said. “They are moving forward with their careers.”
According to the investigator’s timeline of the incident, Wagner and Micale were dispatched to Kachinoski’s home in the 4700 block of Chester Avenue, at 8:44 p.m. on Nov. 19 following a 911 call that reported a possible domestic disturbance. The call came from Kachinoski’s mother, who told 911 operators that her son was acting “out of control and that she was fearful of him.”
Wagner and Micale arrived at the home at 8:53 p.m. and were met at the side door of the home by Kachinoski, who let both officers into the home. The AG’s report says that Wagner interviewed Kachinoski’s mother, in a kitchen area, while Micale spoke with Kachinoski in what was described as a room with a pool table.
After a few minutes., the report said Wagner re-joined Micale in speaking with Kachinoski, and signaled to his partner that he would attempt to take Kachinoski into custody under New York’s Mental Hygiene Law.
At the same time, video from Micale’s body cam shows Kachinoski demanding that his mother leave the home, saying he doesn’t “want to get mad and upset in front of my kid.” Kachinoski, in response to questions from Wagner captured on the officer’s body cam, claims that his mother has been abusive to him and says that officers should know that “because you have been here a hundred (expletive) times over the the last 20 years.”
The body camera videos show that after several minutes of talking with the officers, Kachinoski demands that they leave his home. When the officers tell him they will not leave, Kachinoski appears to become increasingly agitated.
As the video shows Kachinosk continuing to threaten to remove the officers from his home, Wagner tells him he will be placed under arrest. Wagner’s body camera then shows the officer approaching Kachinoski, and telling him to place his hands behind his back.
When the officers steps toward Kachinoski, a child can be heard screaming and Kachinoski tells Wagner to “put your hands behind your back.” Kachinoski then pushes Wagner and the officer pulls out his Taser and fires both cartridges.
Neither of the tethers from the cartridges attached to Kachinoski or immobilized him.
The body cam video shows Kachinoski pick up a chair and approach the officers. Micale then fires a Taser cartridge, which appears to have no effect on Kachinoski.
As Kachinoski becomes increasingly aggressive, the body cam video shows Wagner point his gun at him and both officers yell for him to “get on the ground.”
Kachinoski then appears to grab something in his hand and yells, “Is this what I gotta do to you folks?”
Video captured by an indoor security camera in Kachinoski’s home shows the two officers backed into a corner of the room as Kachinoski, with a chair in his left hand, raises his right hand over his head, holding a curved knife. As Kachinoski begins to bring the knife forward and down toward Wagner, the body cam video records Wagner firing two shots, striking Kachinoski first in the chest and then in the neck.
Kachinoski then can be seen falling forward onto the floor. He was pronounced dead minutes later
The entire incident lasted just 8 minutes.
The knife Kachinoski held was an ornamental-looking weapon, 18 inches in length, with a 10-inch blade.
The incident was the first officer-involved shooting in the department’s history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.