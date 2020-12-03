Town of Niagara police chief quick to Falls fire scene

Falls firefighters, with a little assistance from Town of Niagara Police Chief James Suitor, responded to a roaring blaze in the 1000 block of 13th Street Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called out at about 9:08 a.m., for a report of a "structure fire with a person possibly trapped."
At the same time, Suitor was just a short distance away from the fire, waiting to transact some business at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
"I was in my car and I saw some wisps of white smoke and thought maybe someone was burning leaves," Suitor said. "But then I saw billowing black smoke."
Suitor ran toward the fire and saw a home at 1011 13th St., with smoke and flames coming from the second floor. Neighbors said the family that lived in the burning house wasn't there.
But as high winds whipped the flames toward houses on either side of the burning structure, neighbors alerted Suitor that a third-floor resident at 1013 13th St. was likely inside and asleep."
Responding firefighters said that as they arrived, they were told a Town of Niagara police officer was attempting to get the third floor resident of 1013 13th St., out of the home.
"A couple of neighbors were trying to get in and there was a security door that they couldn't breach," Suitor said.
Using a breaching tool form his car, Suitor said he was able to force the door open and then was able to walk the third floor tenant out of the home.
"And while I was getting him, the neighbors came in and attempted to get his animals out as well," Suitor said. "I thought that was very good of them."
Battalion Chief Clifford Mayes said crews not only had to battle the fire in the two-and-a-half story single family home at 1011 13th St., but also scrambled to protect the homes on either side at 1009 and 1013 13th St.
"The winds were pretty strong," Mayes said. 'And that pushed the fire to the nearby structures."
The home at 1009 13th St. sustained some minor exterior damage and the home at 1013 13th St., where the resident was walked out, also suffered some exterior fire damage.
Mayes said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. The battalion chief said the flames "destroyed the second floor and part of the (attic)" at 1011 13th Street.
"That building will be an emergency demolition," Mayes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.