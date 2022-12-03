The Town of Niagara’s Planning Board will meet Tuesday to consider final site plan approval for Covanta Environmental Solutions’ proposal to expand its Quarry Road facility to accommodate longer operational hours and more waste capacity.
The board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Town of Niagara Town Hall, 7105 Lockport Road.
Covanta has submitted plans to build a new 4,200-square-foot building on the site to house a drum/tote shredder and a steel-lined, concrete waste solidification pit. The company’s plan seeks to expand the facility’s capacity from 50 tons a day to 200 tons a day and increase its operating hours by five and a half hours a day.
A company spokesperson has said that the extended hours are designed to “allow for additional processing time.” The company has indicated that it would not “routinely” involve delivery of waste beyond 5 p.m. during its normal Monday to Saturday opening.
A Covanta representative told members of the town planning board earlier this year that most of the materials being brought to the facility come from manufacturing operations and brokers in New York and Canada. The representative also told the planning board that the expansion project would probably double the daily truck traffic related to the facility from 10 to 20.
The planning board previously accepted a preliminary site plan for the project.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Covanta’s vice president and general manager Derek Teeters is scheduled to request approval for the final site plan, a recommendation to re-zone the property for the proposed use and a recommendation for a special use permit.
