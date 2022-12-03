Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy. Rain showers early then becoming windy with mainly overcast skies for the afternoon. Morning high of 51F with temps falling to near 35. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.