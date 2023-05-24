TOWN OF NIAGARA — More than 10 months after the Niagara Town Board gave its final — and unanimous — approval to a site plan for the construction of a $550 million Amazon distribution facility near the Niagara Falls International Airport, the 216 acres of land at 8995 Lockport Road remains largely untouched.
“It’s moving slowly,” Niagara Town Supervisor Lee Wallace said Tuesday night. “The Amazon project is moving very slowly.”
But the man who championed the project, and helped to guide its approval, said he believes there are only a few hurdles left until there are “shovels in the ground” and construction begins.
“We’re still optimistic,” Wallace said. “There was a delay with the Army Corps of Engineers over the storm water (drainage) system and we’re still awaiting the final sign-off from Amazon headquarters.”
But barring any other unforeseen obstacles, Wallace said, “We’re hoping (construction) will start in August.”
The online retailing behemoth has been active in advancing its project since the town board site plan approval in July. A month after the town board action, the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved a $123 million package of tax breaks for the project.
In March, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) awarded Amazon a nearly 10.7-megwatt allocation of low-cost hydropower from the Niagara Power Project
Those actions suggest that Amazon has not backed-off the project. However, in March, a supply chain consulting group reported that Amazon had “canceled, closed or delayed 99 U.S. facilities, impacting nearly 32.3 million square feet of active or planned ground-level space in 30 states.”
MWPLV International said most of the closed facilities were located in the Boston—Washington D.C. corridor and in California, Florida and the Chicago metro area. Fulfillment centers and last-mile delivery stations were reportedly the facilities most impacted by the closures.
Amazon has disputed those numbers.
The Town of Niagara project, a 3 million square foot, five-story distribution facility, has been described as a fulfillment center. Amazon says fulfillment centers are the locations where merchandise, sold and purchased on the online retailer’s website, is trucked in by tractor-trailers and then sent to delivery centers.
Delivery centers are where Amazon’s ubiquitous blue vans are filled and prepared for home and business deliveries. They are commonly called “last-mile” stations.
In its application for the project, Amazon projected that up to 1,000 full- and part-time jobs would be created with the opening of the warehouse facility. The site plan indicates that the center would have in excess of 50 loading docks and provide parking for close to 500 truck trailers.
Amazon projects 494 tractor-trailers would would come and go at the site daily. The site would also provide more than 1,700 individual parking spaces for employees and visitors.
The project has been staunchly opposed by a group of town residents who live in close proximity to the site of the proposed warehouse. Their objections have centered largely on the amount of traffic, first from construction vehicles, and ultimately from tractor-trailers, that the distribution center will create.
However, Wallace and other town officials have called the project “essential” to the community’s survival. The supervisor says the town doesn’t raise enough money from property taxes to pay for its expenses and has balanced its annual budget, in recent years, by borrowing money from its fund balance.
Wallace has characterized that practice “unsustainable.”
“If we didn’t develop (the Amazon project) we’d get $24,000 (a year in property taxes) from that land,” the supervisor said. “Amazon will pay between $800,000 to $1 million (in property taxes). We can’t raise that kind of money anywhere else.”
After the site plan approval, John Bancroft, a partner and co-founder of JB2 Partners, the project developer, had indicated that once the issues of power allocation and tax breaks had been resolved that work on the project could begin “very quickly.” However he declined to speculate on a date for groundbreaking.
The project will take 24 months to complete, according to Bancroft.
