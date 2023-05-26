On Monday, the Town of Niagara Lions and Helping Hands Clubs will host their annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the newly constructed memorial in Veterans Memorial Community Park, 7000 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.
Niagara Wheatfield music student Morgan Giannantonio will perform the “Star Spangled Banner” and “Taps.” Pastor Ron Maines of the Forestview Church of God will provide opening and closing prayers. Memorial wreaths will be placed next to the monument by the Lions, Helping Hands and Dr. Kristin Jacobsen, founder of Hands Healing Heroes.
The color guard will be provided by Boy Scout Troop 841, St. John De LaSalle Church. The guest speaker is John Cooper Jr., an Army veteran who presently serves as the director of development and oversees the Homeless Veteran Program at the Gospel Rescue Mission in Niagara Falls.
Following the ceremony, Town Historian Peter Ames invites everyone to the Community Center to view the WWII service cloth sewn in 1945 by 14 town women. The cloth contains the names of 148 men and two women from the town who served in WWII. Resident are asked to join the Lions as citizens as well as a gratified nation in rightly honoring and remembering all those who gave the final measure of devotion, their life, in service to the United States of America.
