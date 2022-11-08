On Friday, Nov. 11, the Town of Niagara Lions Club along with the Town of Niagara Helping Hands will again be honoring veterans with a beautiful Veterans Day Ceremony.
The ceremony commences at 11 a.m. promptly and will be located at Veterans Memorial Community Park, 7000 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara.
The ceremony includes welcoming remarks from Town Supervisor Lee Wallace, Lion President Ed Sturgeon and Helping Hands President Beth Colangelo.
The guest speaker is 4th District County Legislator Jeffrey Elder. He honorably served our country for more than 26 years in the U.S. Air Force. The ceremony will also include prayers offered by Pastor Ron Maines, Forestview Church of God, wreath presentations from the Lions, Helping Hands and Dr. Kristin Jacobsen of Hands Healing Heroes. She will also lead everyone with reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The Color Guard will be provided by Scoutmaster Kevin Rolling and Boy Scouts from Troop 841.
Organizers say they are honored to have Niagara Wheatfield High School student Morgan Giannantonio perform the “Star Spangled Banner” and “Taps” with her trumpet.
All veterans attending will be presented a very special veteran lapel pin and small American flag. Following the ceremony, the Helping Hands will provide warm beverage and pastry snacks in the Community Center. Everyone is invited to attend the ceremony.
For further information contact Lion Angelo Onevelo, 716-628-0244 or Town of Niagara Lions Club Facebook page or ange2v@roadrunner.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.