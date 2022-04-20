The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the Wednesday death of an infant at the Cayuga Village Mobile Home Park in the Town of Niagara.
About noon Wednesday, deputies as well as Town of Niagara police and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to the home for a report of an infant in distress.
Niagara Active Volunteer Fire Co. and Mercy EMS also responded to the scene. The infant was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
