Town of Niagara hosting Memorial Day ceremony

On Monday, the Town of Niagara Lions and Lioness clubs will be hosting their annual Memorial Day ceremony at the newly constructed memorial in Veterans Memorial Community Park, 7000 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Town resident and trumpet musician Joe Pasquantino will perform the "Star Spangled Banner" and "Taps."
Pastor Ron Maines of the Forestview Church of God will provide opening and closing prayers. Memorial wreaths will be placed next to the monument by the presidents of the Lions and Lioness Clubs as well as Girl Scout Troops 70055, 70030 and 70047. The color guard will be provided by Boy Scout Troop 841, St. John De LaSalle Church. Mackenzie Gilmore will perform "God Bless America."
Boy Scout Gabriello Casilio will lead all in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The guest speaker is Town of Niagara resident Michael Martino. He is a retired U.S. Air Force veteran having served 20 years. He is also the owner of Martino’s Custom Woodworks. He is married to Angelyna, also a four-year veteran of the US Air Force, and are proud parents of five children.
Following the ceremony you are invited to view the WWII service cloth sewn in 1945 by 14 town women. The cloth contains the names of 148 men and 2 women from the town who served in WWII.
Any questions can be directed to Lion Angelo Onevelo during the day at 628‑0244.
