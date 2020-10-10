TOWN OF NIAGARA — Flags dedicated to veterans from each of the wars the United States has fought in, starting with the Revolutionary War, have been flying throughout the town.
Town Historian Pete Ames got the idea for the project after speaking with a local Vietnam War veteran, Tom Tierney, who has seen similar efforts in small towns in the Southern Tier. Once a plan was in place, Ames got to work on the project with Tierney, Tierney’s wife Nancy, Town Judge John Teixeira, and Casey Zigmont Jr.
Ames said the first element of this project was to identify 12 residents who served in the U.S. military and lived in the Town of Niagara at some point in their lives.
“We put up 12 banners, there’s two for World War II because I had a woman and a vet that was killed over seas,“ Ames said. “I wanted a couple for World War II but we’ve got Revolutionary War, (War of) 1812, Civil War, Spanish-American was not much of a war but I felt we should put them in there anyway, World War I, two for World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Kuwait, and Afghanistan is the most recent one. Those 12 lead up to the memorial that’s in Veteran’s Park in the Town of Niagara.”
Normally, these would be put up from Memorial Day to Veteran’s Day, which Ames said will be done in 2021, but he wanted to get these 12 up so people could see them and get one for a family member. There are more applications coming in and there are 35 flags Ames will be ordering soon.
Town Supervisor Lee Wallace sponsored the World War I banner which is for Wallace’s uncle. The first banner is in honor of Jessie Weir, who fought in the Revolutionary War. He’s buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Niagara Falls but when he died in 1829, according to Ames, that land was still a part of the Town of Niagara. The land was later incorporated in 1891. Ames spoke about some of the other stories he’s heard about veterans from wars past.
“Next one is 1812 — Philip Tufford and he was originally living in Canada and then he joined the U.S. forces,” Ames said. “On the banner, some people are going to say this doesn’t seem right, he was a member of the Canadian Volunteers, which actually were ex-Canadians who came to the U.S. and formed this group that was called the Canadian Volunteers. They fought against the British in 1812, and subsequent Wass back and forth. He was in service to 1815 and he mustered out in Batavia in 1815 and settled in the Town of Niagara. He’s buried at Witmer Cemetery in the Town of Niagara.”
Ames said the best story he has learned of is that of George Martin who fought in the Civil War. Martin was born in Virginia around 1840 and was in one of the first groups that mustered in at Camp William Penn, in Pennsylvania. He was in the Third Regiment of the U.S. Colored Troops after then President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation to allow colored people to join the Union Army. According to Ames, Martin joined the Union Army and served till the war’s end in 1865.
Following this, Ames found him living in the Town of Niagara as a potato farmer in an 1875 New York state census. Martin lived here until 1919 when he became ill and went to a veteran’s hospital. He died in Michigan in 1921. Ames said Martin’s story was a surprising one to find among the veterans living there. To ensure there was a special flag for Martin, Ames found the flag Martin’s regiment flew and got a reproduction of it from Camp William Penn. On it is Lady Liberty and a black solider with the words, “Rather die a free man than live as a slave.”
In doing this work, Ames has found plenty of unique stories and said he is grateful for the people who helped him with this project and those who have become a part of the program as well.
