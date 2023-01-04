The Town of Niagara is considering a new local law that would eventually prohibit the operation of short-term rental spaces in most zoned districts without the use of special permits.
Town Attorney Michael Risman, who wrote the law, said there have been disruptive incidents in some quiet neighborhoods involving transient residents. The law has been in the works for the past three to four months.
He said the town had no way of figuring out exactly how many were operating in its borders since people were not contacting town hall or getting licenses through it, with the town board doing this to better get a handle on it.
“If you want one, you need approval from the town so it can properly regulate it,” Risman said.
The law itself states that the Niagara Town Board determined that the proliferation of short-term rentals of non-owner-occupied properties in certain zoning districts resulted in negative impacts to the health, welfare and safety in town, with such impacts including damage to personal and real property, poor upkeep of structures, parking issues, garbage left out at the curb to long periods, and late night disturbances.
A public hearing on the law took place at the December town board meeting with no vote taking place. Town Clerk Sylvia Virtuoso said the law has not yet been put on the agenda for January’s meeting, but if the town board does vote to approve it, it would go into effect immediately.
The proposed legislation comes as the Village of Lewiston is considering its own regulations on short-term rental properties in its borders.
Short-term rentals would be allowed in areas zoned for general business, planned business center, light industrial, and heavy industrial, with a special use permit that would be renewed annually. They will be prohibited in areas zoned for agricultural, single-family residential, single- and two-family residential, multiple family residential, and cluster residential overlay districts.
Those who currently operate short-term rentals in residential and agricultural districts will be given an amortization period of one year from when the law goes into effect. Risman said this would allow those already operating to adapt to the law.
The proposed law is available for viewing on the Town of Niagara website, at townofniagara.com.
