The Niagara Town Board has passed a six-month moratorium on any new solar and wind facilities.
Under its terms, the town will “temporarily stop the processing of applications for and the issuance of permits, certificates of occupancy, and approvals for certain land uses related to solar and wind energy.”
Its purpose is to “protect the health, safety and welfare of the residents of the Town of Niagara” and “to maintain the status quo” on solar and wind energy developments. Its language suggest the town’s zoning regulations do not adequately address this type of use, with the town planning to look into such changes.
The town has received an influx of inquiries about these farms and green energy facilities and wanted to consider how to regulate these in the future. Town Supervisor Lee Wallace has previously said this does not mean the board is opposed to green energy.
In April, the town gave conditional approval to AC Power to install solar panel in closed portions of the Republic Services Landfill.
Town attorney Michael Risman said this is a type two SEQR action which requires no further action under SEQR review.
No residents spoke during a public hearing period late last month.
