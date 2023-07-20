The Niagara Town Board approved a payment in lieu of tax agreement with a AC Power LLC for a new solar farm.
The planned array would be at the Republic Services Landfill at 560 Niagara Falls Blvd., taking up 38 acres of the 42-acre site and producing 5 megawatt hours of power.
The 15-year agreement starts with a first payment of $7,330.92, with that amount increasing by 2% each year. The final amount the town receives in year 15 is $9,672.99, with a cumulative total of $126,776.61 over the course of this agreement. PILOT payments would also be given to Niagara County and the Niagara-Wheatfield School District.
Town attorney Michael Risman said the PILOT payments would start when the project is completed, possibly starting later this year.
The town gave conditional approval for this array to go ahead in April. AC Power, a New York City-based women-owned company, specializes in developing solar farms on previously disturbed sites like landfills, brownfields, mines, and superfund sites.
The town board also passed a six-month moratorium on any new solar and wind facilities in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.