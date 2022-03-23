SANBORN — Amazon has cleared the first hurdle in what is likely to be a long road to the construction of a proposed $300 million distribution warehouse.
The online retailing behemoth received approval of a preliminary site plan and request for variances from the Niagara County Planning Board on Monday. That approval now moves the consideration of plans for a 3 million square foot, five-story warehouse, on 216 acres of land near the Niagara Falls International Airport, to the Town of Niagara Planning Board, which is expected to consider it as soon as its April meeting.
While Town of Niagara and Niagara County economic development officials have declined to discuss details of the project, a representative, appearing before the county planning board began her presentation by announcing, "I am with Amazon."
The proposed project had previously been pitched to be built on Grand Island, in Erie County. That plan, unveiled in 2020, had called for a Amazon to construct a 3.8 million-square foot facility on a 145-acre plot of land along Long Road. But the Seattle-based retail giant dropped those plans after residents in the area around the proposed warehouse launched a heated campaign against the project, citing environmental and quality of life concerns.
The project pitch to the county planning board came from Atlanta-based developer JB2 Partners. One of that company's principals has previous ties to Amazon.
The Amazon representative told planning board members the warehouse facility, targeted for 8995 Lockport Road, would be used by Amazon as a "fulfillment center." Fulfillment centers are locations where merchandise, sold and purchased on Amazon is trucked in by tractor-trailers and then sent to delivery centers, where Amazon's ubiquitous blue vans are filled and prepared for home and business deliveries.
Materials submitted to the planning board by Amazon suggest that the warehouse facility would create up to 1,000 full- and part-time jobs. However, the project would present some of the same issues that animated protests by Grand Island residents.
The preliminary site plan suggests the warehouse would have in excess of 50 loading docks and provide parking for close to 500 truck trailers, an indication that the facility would create a substantial amount of traffic. Amazon projects between 200 to 300 tractor-trailers would would come and go at the site daily.
The site would also provide more than 1,700 individual parking spaces for employees and visitors.
Sources said as the project moves forward he New York State Department of Transportation and the Niagara County Department of Public Works would be engaged in a review of the proposal's impact on local roadways and infrastructure. The project plan calls for four driveways on the property, with a main entrance at Packard and Lockport roads.
The warehouse site would also sport three Amazon signs that would be well in excess of the town's current restrictions on the size of of signs. The company will seek a variance for the signs.
