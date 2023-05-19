TOWN OF LOCKPORT — The town’s Industrial Development Agency is suing Yahoo Holdings Inc. over a deed restriction Yahoo! has placed on land the agency is buying back from the company.
The agency filed suit in state Supreme Court on May 10. According to Tom Sy, agency director, Yahoo! bought a 17-acre parcel adjacent to its data center property in the town industrial park in September 2014, and its agreement with the IDA included an option for the agency to buy back the land if nothing was built on it within seven years. Yahoo Holdings paid $15,000 per acre and was committed, in the agreement, to sell it back to the IDA for the same price.
The town IDA’s board of directors voted to exercise its buyback option in November 2021, and in March 2022 Yahoo! delivered the deed. However, Sy said, Yahoo! had placed restrictions on the deed regarding what could and could not be built on the land, and those restrictions made the land “unmarketable.”
The restrictions essentially barred “any use that reasonably would be expected to diminish the air flow or quality of the property,” Sy said.
While the IDA directors understand the importance of air quality to the data center — less than good quality could interfere with the computer servers — their lawsuit asserts the agency is entitled to a “clean” or unrestricted deed.
On March 10, 2022, six days after the deed was received from Yahoo!, the agency’s law firm, Seaman Norris LLP, returned it to Yahoo’s counsel, Barclay Damon LLP, with a letter from attorney Daniel E. Seaman advising “the Deed with restrictions does not conform to the obligations set forth” in the original land sale agreement. “The Deed does not convey good and marketable title, nor is the conveyance you sent in good faith given the sole purpose of the conveyance was to allow construction by Yahoo! or its assigns to construct a project as set forth in the Contract.”
According to Sy, Yahoo! owns more than 300,000 square feet in the town industrial park; its operation is spread out over nine buildings, most of which house computer servers. Lockport is one of the company’s three U.S. locations for data centers.
Asked whether there’s any concern Yahoo! could leave the industrial park over the lawsuit, Sy said there is not.
“We want the deed ‘clean.’ Their take is they may have the ability to have restrictions on it,” he said. “So that will be the question that will be raised as the result of the lawsuit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.