The Town of Lewiston Republican Committee has made its endorsements for public office.
Karl Frankovitch, chair of the committee, said the Lewiston Republican Committee looks forward to once again endorsing candidates that reflect its commitment to excellence in public service, honesty in an open and respectful public discourse during our cherished election process.
The following candidates have been endorsed for office:
County Offices:
1. Rebecca J. Wydysh for District 2.
2. Irene M. Meyers for District 1.
3. James E. Carroll for Coroner (District 4)
County Judicial Offices:
1. John Ottaviano for County Court Judge.
2. Kathleen Wojtaszek – Gariano for Family Court Judge.
Lewiston Town Offices:
1. Steve Broderick for Lewiston supervisor.
2. Robin “Rob” Morreale for town council.
For more information, visit www.Lewistonrepublicans.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.