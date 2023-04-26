The Town of Lewiston has raised its water rates by 4% in response to a rate hike from the Niagara County Water District.
The new rates for the year are $30.23 per quarter for between zero and 1,000 cubic feet and anything above 1,000 cubic feet is $0.030230 per cubic foot.
The new fees will also be retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year, starting this billing cycle.
The county water district approved a 10-cent increase in the in-district water rate for 2023, from 90 cents to $1 per 1,000 gallons used. It was its first rate increase in five years.
Other Niagara County municipalities have also raised their rates this past year due to the county rate increase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.