TOWN OF LEWISTON — With other local municipalities taking action regarding short-term rental properties, Lewiston is now taking similar measures.
Town board members approved a six-month moratorium on new short-term rentals in the town, so they can have an opportunity to either draft a law and/or update the zoning code to determine whether they should be permitted in the town.
Currently, the town code, authored in the 1970s, does not authorize or regulate short-term rental use. Supervisor Steve Broderick said the town has received complaints about one such property.
“We’ll do some research on communities and what they’ve done,” Broderick said, adding the board will make the best educated decision for the town’s well-being.
No one spoke during a public hearing for the moratorium at the meeting.
Short-term rental proliferation has been an issue in the Village of Lewiston, with the village board approved regulations and registration requirements earlier this year. Airbnb does have listings in the town’s jurisdiction near the village, along Ridge Road, and Model City Road.
The Town of Niagara also approved short-term rental regulations this year and the Village of Youngstown has been looking into adopting them.
The Lewiston Town Board also passed a resolution stating its opposition to a State Senate bill setting a new standard for town and village judges in the state.
S-139B, sponsored by Democrat Sen. Sean Ryan whose district includes Amherst, Tonawanda, Grand Island and parts of Buffalo, would require town and village justices to have practiced law in New York state for at least five years as of the date they commenced their duties.
Councilman Rob Morreale said their reasoning was the Association of Towns of the State of New York said there are not enough attorneys to fill these positions if the bill goes through.
Broderick added they want to let the voters of the town decide who their justices can be, as there could be a situation where no attorneys step in such an election.
