The Town of Lewiston is looking into revising its town code and the public can provide input.
A work session will take place at 9 a.m. on May 5 at Lewiston Town Hall, 1375 Ridge Road and be open to the public. Town board members said the code has not been updated in more than 10 years.
Town Supervisor Steve Broderick said Building Inspector Tim Masters brought this to their attention, pointing out the town code is outdated and some parts contradict each other.
Any part of the town code can be looked at during the meeting except parts that deal with zoning. The town board would be able to take public suggestions for changes to specific codes.
This would be the first of a few such meetings planned to take place over the next four to five months, Broderick said, before any potential changes would be made to the code.
Town residents Matt and John Murnyack said they were glad the town is considering reviewing the code, hoping the town would be friendlier to small businesses.
“It’s great to see the town flourishing with all these developments going on,” Matt said during a public comment portion of Monday’s meeting. “Without small business in the town supporting these developments and houses, we really don’t have anything.”
