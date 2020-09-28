LOCKPORT — A Town of Hartland couple, charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, pleaded guilty Monday to a deal offered by Niagara County prosecutors.
Robert Wood, 56, and his wife Elizabeth, 30, each pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. They accepted the plea offer after Assistant District Attorney Lisa Baerhe said she would seek a "superseding indictment," with additional charges, if the Woods declined the offer.
The charge carries a maximum prison term of 25 years. The plea offer included a commitment of a 25-year term for Robert Wood, while Elizabeth Wood received a sentencing commitment of between 15 to 18 years behind bars.
The couple will each have to register as sex offenders as a result of the plea.
The Woods are accused of repeatedly abusing a girl under the age of 11 between June 2015 and March 2017. They have been jailed since their arrest in December 2018.
Baerhe had previously indicated that any new charges in a superseding indictment could involve different victims.
Elizabeth Wood's mother, Melinda Rich, is already serving a 15-year prison sentence for abusing the same victim. Rich, 56, of Middleport, also previously pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.
In her plea, Rich admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the victim at least twice between June 2015 and March 2017.
Rich, as a condition of her plea, agreed to to cooperate in the case against her daughter and son-in-law.
