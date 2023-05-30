TOWN OF NIAGARA — The Town Board is weighing a six-month moratorium on applications, approvals and construction of any new wind or solar farms and related facilities while it investigates potential zoning code changes to govern those types of developments.
The board voted last week to set a public hearing for June 20 on a proposed local law that would implement the moratorium.
Town Supervisor Lee Wallace said the moratorium proposal does not mean that the board is opposed to green energy developments in the town.
“No, no, we have a solar farm on our landfill,” Wallace said. “So we’re not opposed to clean energy.”
Rather, the supervisor said the town has recently fielded an influx of inquiries about solar and wind farms and green energy storage facilities and wants to take a pause to consider the best way to regulate those industries in the future.
“Right now those (developments) are limited to (areas zoned) heavy industrial,” Wallace said. “We want to see if thats the best way to handle them, or if we should look at other ways.”
The proposed local law, dubbed the Town of Niagara Commercial Solar and Wind Energy Moratorium, indicates its purpose is to “protect the health, safety and welfare of the residents of the Town of Niagara” and “to maintain the status quo” on solar and wind energy developments. The language of the moratorium suggests that the town’s current zoning regulations “do not adequately address this type of use.”
Under the terms of the proposed moratorium, the town will “temporarily stop the processing of applications for and the issuance of permits, certificates of occupancy, and approvals for certain land uses related to solar and wind energy.”
The moratorium would last six months once it is approved by the town board and filed with the New York Secretary of State. The law allows for one six month extension of the moratorium.
The law also would allow a developer to seek a variance from the moratorium by filing and application with the town board.
The public hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. on June 20.
