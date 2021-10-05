Patrick Whalen thinks a lot about Niagara Falls winters. He has even initiated programs to draw more tourists to the city during the winter. But, there hasn’t yet been a big buy-in to his efforts. Perhaps that’s about to change.
On Monday, a report was released that confirmed what Whalen has been touting since he’s became head of the Niagara University’s Global Tourism Institute six years ago: Among other things, the city needs more “heads in beds” at local hotels, especially in the winter season.
The 75-page report, with ideas on how to do just that and more, was funded by local businesses and conducted by educators at Niagara University. It was released at a press conference at the TReC Center at 7th and Niagara streets, a small business incubator and home to NU’s Global Tourism Institute.
Dozens of attendees, including city officials, Niagara University leaders, local business people and representatives of local nonprofits, gathered to hear the results of research on how to make Niagara Falls a “World Class Destination.”
Roscoe Naguit, associate director of of the tourism institute, said the report was a 20-month conversation gathering perspectives from the community.
“The one consistent thing that always came up was that it’s all about the winter,“ Naguit said, noting the report recommends a purposeful and consistent approach to extend the season and make the city a year-round destination.
Mayor Robert Restaino said the research was information his administration “eagerly anticipated.”
“This report highlights for us exactly what I think every hotel owner knows down here, what every business downtown knows — that if we want to supercharge our destination then we need to create that excitement downtown for tourists and for locals.”
The mayor said that he and his wife had visited the Niagara Falls State Park throughout this past spring and summer, to get an idea of who was coming to the park. “We mostly saw families,” he said. “And that’s when it hit me that, more than anything else, we need to have places for these families to be entertained.”
“We have some beautiful attractions already in this city,” the mayor added. “We need more. This report focuses on more.”
The report offered a variety of suggestions on how to make Niagara Falls a first class, four-season city, attracting visitors by offering more indoor activities and other experiences that might entice them to stay longer.
Suggestions included a new signature attractions such as a “Gateway to the USA,” an indoor/outdoor theme park with 1/25 scale model replicas of famous American landmarks; a new expanded conference and event center with a signature iconic design; and a long-discussed “Niagara Experience Center,” vigorously promoted by local historians, as the centerpiece of a “Learning District.” The learning district might include a military museum, an environmental learning center examining the lessons of Love Canal, and a Tesla Experience Center, devoted to the work of scientist Nikola Tesla. Among other ideas, the report also suggested a Native American cultural museum and moving the Aerospace Museum downtown from its current home at the Niagara Falls International Airport.
Short-term recommendations included a civic pride campaign, hospitality standards training for those welcoming and attending to tourists, and a beautification of the core tourist area.
Parking issues were also examined and the report recommended several ways to deal with the congested traffic and parking around the Niagara Falls State Park in the summer, including remote parking with shuttle service to tourist areas.
Whalen, who several years ago began training sessions for front desk hotel workers that taught them how to encourage visitors to stay a few days longer by offering suggestions of things to do, said he was “thrilled with the report,” not just because it proved out his theory about drumming up reasons for winter visits but because it was funded by community businesses and not the government.
It proves that the city can’t sustain a first-class workforce on six-month tourism seasons, he explained, and that winter is key to the city’s economic success. “If we don’t get people to stay here in the winter, we’re not going to provide year-round jobs for people and we need to do that to sustain families,” he said.
“We’ve spent a lot of money in this community the last ten years, both public and private dollars, and it really hasn’t resulted in more winter-appropriate activity,” he added, noting, “The only way we’re going to move the needle, as far as I can see, is we’ve got to be able to put more heads in beds in the winter.“
For those interested in research and ideas of how the city can enhance its reputation as a world class destination, to the benefit of tourists and residents, the report is available at the Niagara Global Tourism website, at www.ngtinstitute.org/our-4-pillars/research/.
The mayor thinks the report is definitely worth the time it takes to read. “Please read it,” Restaino told those in attendance. “You’ll love it.”
Michele DeLuca is a freelance reporter for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. To see video excerpts of the press conference visit online at www.niagara-gazette.com.
