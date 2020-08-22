Though the tourism season is closer to its end, one local tourism official says the Niagara Falls region is seeing more visitors.
Comparing tourism in 2020 to the last few years shows a great decline in the number of travelers coming to the region, but July has shown marked improvement over the earlier summer/late spring months.
John Percy, the executive director of Destination Niagara, said tourism in June, as compared to 2019 was down more than 66 percent while July was down 45.6 percent, as compared to 2019. Percy said the agency has been looking at data month-over-month, and will soon look at weekly statistics to better examine the trajectory of tourism.
Current visitors, Percy said, are often made up of people looking to go somewhere after months of being stuck at home.
“Their perception of travel is changing,” he said. “If you look at month-over-month, if you look at June over May, it was a 58 decent increase, that’s in occupancy. If you look at July over June, it was a 56 percent increase. It’s nice to see that incline instead of a decline. ‘ADR’ which is average daily rate was up 12.6 percent from May to June. June to July, it was up 27 percent. ‘RevPAR,’ which is revenue per available room, hoteliers look at this at what’s happening in the industry, this is how much revenue they’re going to have per room that’s rented. That was up 78.6 percent from May to June and up 125 percent from June to July.”
Percy said this positive increase comes from attractions opening back up again in late-June, which had a positive impact on July. Destination Niagara pushed advertising efforts in attempts to draw people to Niagara Falls.
Week-over-week, hotel bookings from Destination Niagara’s website have seen a 28 percent increase. Percy said he’s pleased to know Niagara Falls is more of a leisure destination than more of an urban center, or based around meetings and destinations.
“We are primarily leisure and that helps in destinations after a crisis or getting through a crisis,” he explained. “Our post recovery has a quicker bounce back. It’s always more positive and is quicker than those other destinations to recover. I’ve been around long enough to see that from 9/11 to the other virus outbreaks, and the financial crisis of 2008-2009. This destination has always fared better than most, if you do a comparison across the country.”
For the remainder of the season, Percy remains optimistic a positive trend will continue, as Destination Niagara continues to double down on its advertising strategy, based on its budget. He said if they can keep pushing while some attractions are still open, this increase can last into the fall, barring any other COVID-19-related impacts.
