Tourism officials discuss COVID's impact on visitation

Tourism destinations across America and around the world were impacted by significant declines in travel generally as the global pandemic took hold this year.
During a webinar on Thursday, representatives from Niagara County's lead tourism agency acknowledged the impact of the virus on the local tourism market in 2020 while suggesting the unwavering draw of Niagara Falls prevented this year's tourism season from being much worse.
Julie Gilbert, vice president of sales and marketing for Destination Niagara USA, said the pandemic put the tourism industry in a state of great uncertainty. During Thursday's webinar, Gilbert discussed the results of a study released this week by the market research consultants Longwoods International.
The study found numerous declines in various tourism-related sectors, which were driven, in part, by COVID's impact on people's travel plans. According to Gilbert, 66 percent of travelers planning to travel in the next six months are expected to change their travel plans due to the virus. Within that, she said 45 percent have changed their travel plans, 38 percent have cancelled their trip completely, and 55 percent have changed their trips from flying to driving and international to domestic travel.
The study also found 36% of American travelers won’t be going anywhere until their is a vaccine for COVID, with restrictions on attractions, dining and going to other states having been deciding factors as well.
While COVID has been a major deciding factor in travel plans, research shows the state of the economy and lack of clarity on health and safety guidelines in destinations are factors in people's travel plans as well.
John Percy, executive director of Destination Niagara, said Niagara Falls was better positioned to manage the crisis largely because the community is considered more of a leisure destination.
During the early days of the pandemic, Destination Niagara pivoted its message to "Dream Now, Adventure Later," which was designed to promote interest in local outdoor spaces and adventures.
“Dream Now, Adventure Later was created to inspire consumers to plan a trip for when the time was right for them, and we were open for business,” Gilbert said. “We targeted families and couples, ages 21 to 55, with a prior intent to travel. Activation was May 11 through June 15. Activation was May 11 through June 15 on Facebook, connected TV and email. All of these channels were used to inspire and connect with engaging video and photo assets, higher up in the sales funnel.”
With the winter months approaching and heading into 2021, officials with the tourism agency say they are planning to distribute a series of 360-degree videos to give people looking to book conferences next year a look at Niagara Falls State Park, Old Falls Street, The Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, area hotels, attractions and other points of interest.
A series of 360-degree videos have been enveloped in order to give people looking to book conferences here. Most highlight Old Falls Street and Niagara Falls State Park, as well as the Convention Center and numerous meeting friendly hotels. The videos will focus on the walkability of Niagara Falls and will be released during the first week of November on Destination Niagara’s website.
