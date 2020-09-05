In recent weeks, Niagara Falls has seen an uptick in tourism and many of those visiting aren’t traveling all that far to see the Falls.
Embracing the ideas of staycations and enjoying the wide open spaces of Niagara County has been a focal point of a marketing strategy developed by Destination Niagara. John Percy, executive director of Destination Niagara, had to change gears early on in the pandemic to ensure things would work out for the summer, the zenith of tourism season in Niagara Falls.
“The strategy has been, of course, completely do away with what was in the past and what was planned. You have to pivot in a time of crisis like this,” Percy said. “The pivoting was to bring everything closer to home. Typically we try to target our markets that are all over the country and even some international as well, but the strategy is to come within six to eight hours and target communities that are closer to home. That people can drive to and also now states that are not under the travel advisory.”
New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, and Massachusetts have all been states which where the most visitation came from during last week. Percy said there was an issue with Ohio going on, and later off, the list of states banned from travel. He appeared on CNN International’s “Quest Means Business,” hosted by Richard Quest, to talk about how this strategy has been effective in keeping tourism reasonably steady. With most of the advertising being done digitally, things were not easy upon initial change.
Destination Niagara went dark on March 17 and reevaluated all advertising to be restructured.
The new strategy didn’t begin until June with ads asking people to come to Niagara Falls, Percy said. There were some videos done early on designed to keep people thinking about Niagara Falls while they were stuck at home. The latest phase of the campaign has been focused on the wide-open spaces for adventure, considering attractions were opening back up when Western New York entered into phase four of New York state’s reopening plan.
Percy has repeatedly said Niagara Falls and Niagara County’s status as a leisure destination have made it semi-immune to crises.
“We’re a bucket list destination that they can get to, accessibly easy, affordable, so many of those check boxes consumers will use when they are checking a location,” he said. “We’re hitting all of those boxes that they are checking off. We’re just perfectly positioned, we’re in a great position being a leisure oriented destination, and hitting all those check boxes for consumers. It’s a perfect match and it’s showing our efforts are paying off hugely. Our numbers are anywhere between 40 to 60 percent over last year in all of our website and engagement from consumers on our website.”
Percy has been stunned that this was able to happen given the pandemic’s negative impact on the tourism industry. He has worked with some local partners to ensure they are keeping visitors safe.
Initially, Percy thought of going into this year like a clouded crystal ball because the future has been so murky. He said the thought process was clouded because he never knew what the summer was going to be like or where the pandemic would be. For the most part, Percy is sure the strategy will continue to remain effective in bringing people here and hopefully keeping tourism steady.
