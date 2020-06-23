Being one of the many tourism capitals of the world, Niagara Falls is hoping for a welcome return to its tourism industry. However, that doesn’t take away from the huge losses that resulted from the pandemic. According to a report from the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), state and local tax revenue from hotel operations will drop by $16.8 billion across the country. New York state is looking at $1.3 billion in state and local tax revenue losses.
John Percy, the executive director of Destination USA, said many people are anxious about the reopening process and how this coming summer will be a new kind of normal. Compared to previous summers, Percy said there is a great deal of excitement in getting the local tourism industry back on track for July and August. He said people are looking at July 4 as the big weekend to kick off the reopening of the tourism industry. Locally, Percy is unsure of the losses from across the tourism industry but he estimates the losses are in the millions.
“From New York City to Niagara Falls, across the entire world, I think communities are going to be effected severely by a lack of tax revenue generated by tourism,” Percy said. “People don’t really know how impactful this industry is on a local level, a statewide level, a nationwide level, and a worldwide level. Tourism is here, the second largest industry in Niagara County. It affects the bottom lines of the many state and local tax revenues that are generated by hotel stays and tickets sold, and people eating in restaurants.”
The AHLA report says that most of the growth from the last decade of the hotel industry was wiped out because of the pandemic. More than 70 percent of hotel employees were furloughed or laid off. Experts are predicting it will be at least two years before hotels are back to their occupancy and revenue levels from 2019. Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, has found it will take a great deal of time before the tourism and hotel industry is back to some level of normalcy.
“Getting our economy back on track starts with supporting the hotel industry and helping them regain their footing,” he said. “Hotels positively impact every community across the country, creating jobs, investing in communities, and supporting billions of dollars in tax revenue that local governments use to fund education, infrastructure and so much more. However, with the impact to the travel sector nine times worse than 9/11, hotels need support to keep our doors open and retain employees as we work toward recovery. We expect it will be years before demand returns to peak 2019 levels.”
Percy said that one silver lining, if there is one to the pandemic, is that people will finally understand the importance of the tourism industry. Since the industry is quite intangible since there is no physical product, rather the product is creating experiences for millions of people every year. However, due to the loss of this, it shows how tourism’s losses are so impactful. In order to keep the community safe, Percy said, a new program has been created called Unified in Safety.
“It’s a program where we are asking all of our hotel, attraction partners, motels, transportation companies; all tourism partners to adopt, and instill this program into their new programming,” Percy said. “It is a program that we ask everyone following the simplistic guidelines of safety by washing hands, following safe social distancing, wearing a mask, etc.”
The program mostly comes from the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and the guidelines put forth by the state, local, and federal government. Percy is asking all of Destination USA’s hotel partners to ensure their guests are committing to the program. People won’t be allowed into the visitor center unless they are wearing a mask and there will be a restriction placed on the number of people allowed in the building.
He said numerous surveys show that travelers are looking to go to destinations that are abiding by all safety guidelines. For the most part, he is excited about seeing the tourism industry coming back around July 4 and is glad to see Niagara Falls reopening to the world.
