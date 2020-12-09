The summer tourist season in the Falls in 2020 was the worst in memory.
But the region's top tourism executive told Falls City Council members on Wednesday night that it could have been worse.
Hotel occupancy in the city cratered compared to 2019 levels. Down 66 percent in June, down 46 percent in July, down 32 percent in August and down 38 percent in September.
But John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara, says the numbers were far more daunting for places like Orlando or New York City.
"With a very strong drive market and a high abundance of outdoor space, we were able to fare better than many other destinations across the country," Percy told city lawmakers. "Niagara Falls hotel occupancy remained consistently higher than the national average from August through Labor Day, especially on Saturdays."
Percy said the Falls occupancy rates were 24 percent higher than the national average in August, 45 percent higher than the national average on Saturdays in August and 25 percent higher than the national average over the Labor Day weekend.
"Niagara Falls made the list of the top five booking destinations in the United States for Booking.com," Percy noted.
Percy told council members he believes that domestic leisure travel will fuel the post-COVID economic recovery and will be an advantage to the Falls.
"Since we are primarily 90 percent leisure travel, we are perfectly positioned for a quicker rebound than most destinations," he said.
As the distribution of COVID vaccines ramps up in the early months of 2021, Destination Niagara is projecting domestic travel will rebound by mid-summer and return to 2019 levels by 2022. And while international travel is expected to take more time to fully recover, Destination Niagara's project is that "U.S. residents who normally travel abroad will be converting to domestic trips for the next two years.
In response to a question about the impact of the Canadian border closure, Percy said it has negatively affected cross-border shopping and dinning, but been a net positive in luring people to stay in Falls hotels.
Percy told the council event travel is rebounding. Destination Niagara has booked 27 events in 2021, with an economic impact of $13.7 million.
"Niagara Falls has always fared better than most destinations in past crises," said Percy, who noted the city came back after 9/11 and the SARS pandemic. "And it seems to be coming true again with what we have experienced this past summer and future forecasts. We will do everything can to make sure this area rebounds."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.