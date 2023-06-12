LOCKPORT — A 60-year-old man was killed, and 11 other people were injured when a boat used at the Lockport Cave & Under Ground Boat Ride suddenly capsized late Monday morning.
The boat was carrying 29 people including hospitality industry workers from the Lockport area, staff members from Destination Niagara USA, Niagara County’s tourism marketing agency and a boat operator from the attraction. The hospitality industry workers were visiting the attraction as part of an educational awareness program sponsored by Destination Niagara.
The victim was discovered underneath the capsized boat where he had apparently been trapped. His wife was among the injured who were treated at Eastern Niagara Hospital. All of the injuries were described as non-life threatening with the most serious believed to be a broken arm.
The attraction, which city officials said has been operating since the 1970s, allows visitors to walk for roughly 2,100 feet, and then float in a boat for an additional 300 feet, through what is known as a hydraulic raceway or water tunnel, constructed in the 1800s. The tunnel was created to provide electrical power to nearby industries.
The first call for help came at about 11:20 a.m. and officials said first responders arrived at the attraction “within minutes.”
Lockport Fire Chief Luca Quagliano said the hospitality workers and Niagara USA staffers had reached “that part of the tour that moves through about a 300 foot section” of the cave that is filled with water. The water is generally between 5 and 5 1/5 feet deep.
“As the boat was reaching the end of that section, there was a shift in the load and it did a 180 degree turn at the end of the cave,” Quagliano said.
As the boat rolled over, the 29 people on board were thrown into the water and the boat landed upside down on top of them. Though there were air pockets above the waterline, one survivor told a rescuer that some people feared the boat would sink on top of them.
While some of the passengers remained trapped under the boat, others were able to get out from under the vessel and began walking back to the attraction dock. Others were able to scramble on top of the boat.
The water-filled portion of the cave is cramped, with only about 2 to 3 feet of space between the sides of the boat and the cave walls. Rescuers said the water temperature was between 55 and 60 degrees.
Quagliano said some of the rescued passengers showed signs of hypothermia after being in the water for up to 15 minutes.
The mutual aid response to the emergency included the Niagara County Dive Team, who entered the water to search for survivors. Lockport firefighters also deployed inflatable boats to bring some people out of the cave.
Quagliano said 16 people were brought out of the cave by rescuers, including one woman who was reached when first responders were able to smash a hole in the cave wall to reach her.
Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said local, county and state law enforcement agencies would lead an investigation into the incident because of the fatality.
“We are considering it a crime scene,” Abbott said. “It is an open investigation as well.”
Abbott said the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will also conduct investigations into the capsizing. The police chief said the owner of the attraction has been cooperating with authorities.
“(The attraction) has been in operation for decades without an incident,” Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said. “Their staff is well trained.”
The capsized boat, which was custom built inside the cave, is designed to “safely hold 40 people.”
Abbott said the the cause of the shifting load will be central to the investigation of the incident.
“They will do a complete investigation,” Roman said. “If it’s determined it’s unsafe, it won’t operate.”
Andrea Czopp, a spokesperson for Destination Niagara UAS, said she didn’t believe the incident will have a lasting impact on the 2023 tourist season.
“This is an isolated incident and a tragedy,” she said.
