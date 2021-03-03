The third of three Niagara Falls City Council members facing re-election this year has announced he will leave the council on March 31.
The two other incumbents have already announced their intentions to seek an open seat on the Niagara County Legislature.
Council Member Andrew Touma, who had been rumored to be mulling a retirement from politics, made his announcement at the conclusion of Wednesday night’s regularly scheduled council meeting. Touma read from a prepared statement as his council colleagues listened intently.
“It is with a heavy heart that I will be stepping down from my council position effective March 31, 2021,” Touma said. “It has been an honor serving the residents of Niagara Falls.”
In the past year of his second term on the council, Touma, a Falls schools teacher, counselor and administrator, said he had tried to do his best to represent Falls residents.
“I have tried very hard to educate myself in order to perform my responsibilities to the best of my ability. I have tried to make a difference in the city that I have lived in my entire life and one that is very close to my heart,” he said.
Touma, a Democrat, was first elected as a council member in 2014. He served as the council chair in 2019.
The city lawmaker said he was leaving the council to once again focus on his career in education.
“The reason for my departure is to pursue a leadership role in the Niagara Falls City School District. This is my 27th year in education, 26 of which have been spent in the Niagara Falls School District,” Touma said. “It has been my career goal for well over a decade and a half now to obtain an administrative position in the Niagara Falls City School District. In order to be prepared for the next opportunity, it is important that I dedicate 100% of my time and energy to this task. I look forward to the challenges ahead and serving our students and families in our community.”
Mayor Robert Restaino, who looked on as Touma spoke, said he and the council member had forged a good working relationship.
“While I have only had the opportunity to work with Councilman Touma for the past 15 months, he has been a reasonable and supportive voice throughout that time,” Restaino said, “During the onset of the pandemic he maintained a steadfast commitment to work with this administration to provide for the public health in our community. I will miss his perspective on many of the ongoing city issues, however, I understand his career goals and on behalf of myself and my family I wish Andy much success.”
His council colleagues also offered Touma thanks and expressed support for his future plans.
“Thank you for your service,” Council Member John Spanbauer (R) said. “Thank you for guiding me along in my first year.”
Fellow Democratic lawmaker William Kennedy, who is leaving the council to run for the county legislature, said he appreciated Touma’s desire to become a Falls school principal.
“There’s nothing guaranteed,” Touma said. “I just want to prepare myself.”
Touma’s vacancy will be filled by a vote of the remaining members of the City Council. Under the terms of the City Charter, Touma’s replacement must also be a registered Democrat.
The council is currently made up of two Democrats, two Republicans and an Independent.
“I would like to thank my family and friends who have been by my side for the last eight years. My wife Jocelyn has been so understanding and loving along with my children. I want to thank my mother, sister, and other family members for their support. My deceased father was very proud to have his son serve as a councilman in the city in which he was born and raised and lived his life,” Touma said. “Thank you to my friends and volunteers who shared the same vision and passion I have for this city. It has been a pleasure working with the residents, City Hall staff, Mayor Dyster, and our current Mayor Robert Restaino, and all my present and past council colleagues and other elected officials.”
Touma said he thought the city’s best days are ahead.
“I will miss our dialogue and working together on the task of improving our city. Niagara Falls is on the precipice of great things.” he said.
