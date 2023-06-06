The New York Power Authority (NYPA) will hold a touch-a-truck event on Saturday — displaying dozens of official and heavy equipment vehicles and allowing members of the public to test drive electric vehicles outside the Niagara Power Vista at the Niagara Power Project.
The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Niagara Power Vista, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston. Learn about safety in the community and on the job, and enjoy activities and demonstrations.
NYPA will display numerous trucks and heavy equipment vehicles used to perform daily tasks at the Niagara Power Project, including:
Cranes, a wheeled excavator, a mini excavator, dump truck, skid steer, semi-tractor truck and hybrid bucket truck will be on display.
NYPA will also host a public electric vehicle test drive at the event, featuring a wide variety of electric cars including the Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Model Y and other popular electric cars from various manufacturers. Educational representatives will be available to discuss methods of charging EVs at home, work and in public. Anyone interested in test driving an electric vehicle can use the link to register: nypa.evnavigator.com/lewiston. Sign-ups will also be taken at the event if space is available.
The New York State Canals will feature its popular Model Lock. The Model Lock symbolizes the 57 locks on the NYS canal system today — 35 on the Erie Canal alone. Locks are used to lift and lower boats when there is an elevation change. The model lock works just like a real lock only much smaller. All the locks on the canals are 300 feet long and 45 feet wide. Approximately every 10 feet inside a lock contains one million gallons of water.
New York’s Department of Transportation will showcase a large plow truck, front end loader, and Gradall—a wheeled excavator. The DOT maintains all aspects of the state highways in Niagara County including pavement maintenance, drainage problems and repair, sign and guiderail maintenance, vegetation maintenance, and traffic signal maintenance.
Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies will provide information on various vehicles on display from the department’s fleet, including an armored assault vehicle, cruisers and its marine patrol vessel.
The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority will have an electric bus and bus tow vehicle on display.
Other exhibitors include:
Upper Mountain Fire Company, United Materials, Niagara Falls Fire Department’s Fire Safety House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., New York State Police, Lewiston Police and its K-9 officer, WNY Trackless Train and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.
