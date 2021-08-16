Now more than ever the importance of getting your annual flu shot to prevent the spread of this highly communicable illness is vital and Tops Friendly Markets is now offering flu shots without a copay or for a nominal fee. In addition, a flu shot clinic can be scheduled at a place of business.
Tops safety protocols remain in place so pharmacists and pharmacy staff will be wearing a mask, gloves, and additional cleaning procedures are in place. Customers will be asked to have their temperature checked, and health screening questions will be asked of you in addition to the standard vaccine form to ensure that you are able to receive the vaccination.
Tops will also arrange flu clinics at a place of business. Providing flu vaccinations to associates decreases health care costs and also absenteeism. To learn more or to sign up for your on-site company flu shot clinic, contact Jamie Keller, clinical pharmacy specialist for Tops at jkeller@topsmarkets.com.
Getting your flu shots reduces your risk of getting the flu, keeps you out of your doctor’s office or hospital, and helps conserve potentially scarce health care resources. While the flu shot will not prevent COVID-19, a healthy body has an easier time fighting off a COVID-19 infection. According to the CDC, different flu vaccines are approved for use in different groups of people.
There are flu shots approved for use in children as young as 6 months old and flu shots approved for use in adults 65 years and older. (Tops is administering to those 12 years of age and older).
Flu shots also are recommended and approved for use in pregnant women and people with certain chronic health conditions.
Flu shots are available during normal pharmacy hours and it's important to get flu shots in September or October each year, Tops pharmacists say.
$0 copay for most insured patients, $39.99 for uninsured with Tops Bonus Plus Card. For a list of Tops Pharmacy’s and hours please visit Tops Friendly Markets - Store Locator (topsmarkets.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.