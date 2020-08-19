Top Democrat decries NT city/clerk treasurer appointment

NORTH TONAWANDA — The appointment to city clerk/treasurer of a Republican alderwoman who previously worked for Western New York Off-Track Betting Corp. drew criticism on Wednesday from the county's top Democrat who decried the move as the latest in a series tied to a "friends and family" patronage plan overseen by the local GOP.
Donna Braun, a Republican who served for six years as the city's Second Ward alderwoman, was sworn in as the new clerk/treasurer on Wednesday. She replaced another Republican, Matt Parish, who resigned earlier this month and has since accepted a new position as first deputy county clerk under Republican County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski.
Filling Braun's seat on the council on a temporary basis is William Gosch, a 97-year-old World War II veteran who previously served as the manager of the city's housing authority. Gosch was formally sworn in to the post during a ceremony on Wednesday.
In a statement issued in response to the personnel changes, Niagara County Democratic Party Chairman Jason Zona accused Republicans in the city of putting the "friends and family plan in motion again" by helping Braun jump "from one patronage job to the next."
Braun most recently worked for OTB, the public benefit corporation where former Niagara County Republican Party Chairman Henry Wojtaszek serves as president and CEO.
"After losing her job at the OTB, she immediately receives a handout from the city," Zona said. "Just like the rest of the GOP-run council, she is just as responsible for the fiscal crisis in North Tonawanda as anyone else – now the GOP is putting her in charge of fixing it. They stopped trying to hide it a long time ago.”
Current Niagara County GOP Chairman and eighth district Niagara County Legislator Richard Andres did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.
The maneuvering in city government followed the release last week of a scathing audit by the New York State Comptroller's Office which found that from 2017 to 2019 the North Tonawanda mayor and common council “did not adopt structurally balanced budgets” and did not “properly monitor the city’s financial operations or take appropriate actions to maintain the city’s fiscal stability.”
Among its key findings, the audit noted that the city’s general fund and sewer fund experienced operating deficits from 2017 through 2019, and that despite the city’s deteriorating financial condition, officials did not establish a fund balance policy, multi-year financial plan or capital plan.
State auditors noted that the elected clerk-treasurer, in conjunction with the city accountant, is responsible for supervising the city’s fiscal affairs.
Republican Mayor Art Pappas announced Braun's appointment as clerk/treasurer on Tuesday, saying she was chosen from a group of five candidates who applied for the job.
Third Ward Alderman and common council president Chair Eric Zadzilka, who is also a Republican, described Braun as being the "standout candidate" from the "good pool of applicants," pointing to her work experience and her work on the council as reasons why she was qualified for the new post.
“We have some significant challenges in front of us and having a clerk/treasurer who understands the issues and can work collaboratively with us was of tremendous importance," he said.
Alderman Robert Schmigel said that North Tonawanda, like all local governments, would be dealing with tough budget challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and that Braun already was discussing ideas to try to mitigate the impact.
“In these times of great uncertainty, Donna’s common sense approach to government and her ability to bring people together to problem solve is exactly what we need.”
The newspaper requested a copy of Braun's resume, as well as the resumes of all of the other candidates who applied for the clerk/treasurer position. The mayor's administrative assistant Daniel DiVirgilio did not respond to the request on Wednesday.
Alderman-at-Large Austin Tylec, a Democrat, said he found it "baffling," given the findings of the state comptroller's audit, that the city would not have appointed someone with a stronger background in finance. Tylec, who voted against Braun's appointment to clerk/treasurer, said it was nothing personal, but rather a desire to apply a greater focus to addressing the city's financial situation.
"In the fiscal state the city is in and that was spelled out in the audit, we really need to have a clerk/treasurer who has a strong background in finance," Tylec said.
Braun's replacement, Gosch, will serve as interim second ward alderperson. The lifelong resident of the Lumber City will serve as a temporary replacement while the city council conducts a search for its next second ward alderman. He was nominated during the most recent meeting of the North Tonawanda Common Council.
New York state Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, spoke about Gosch’s war record and how he is an ideal candidate to serve on the council.
“I am a combat veteran and to honor a World War II combat veteran is really and truly a credit to what those veterans are made of,” Morinello said. “Bill, here, has asked that he fill the void with Donna Braun being elevated. It just shows that age is no barrier for wisdom, experience and ability to serve. Bill has served all his life and he will continue.”
He went on to speak about when Gosch was honored on Aug. 23, 2018, by being named a "Hometown Hero" in North Tonawanda.
Pappas said this was a tremendous honor, not just for Gosch but for many city officials, because of Gosch's standing in the community. Pappas said he is proud of Gosch’s willingness to serve for numerous years. He spoke about how Gosch may have been out of service for sometime but that he is a reliable community figure who will be able to help city government.
Roger Blackwell, Gosch’s neighbor and a former Erie County Legislator, swore him into office, jokingly adding that Gosch is now responsible for clearing the leaves and snow off his property. Gosch told a war story about being in Guam, which he punctuated by speaking about his time serving in the Battle of Okinawa. He then talked about his new position within the city.
Though he is glad to serve in this position, he said he will not be looking to make it permanent. Gosch’s first common council meeting will be workshop scheduled for Aug. 25.
“I want to thank everybody here that’s giving me the opportunity to be a part of our community,” Gosch said. “I’ve lived here all my life and I can’t think of a better place in this world that a person would want to live… other than Hawaii. When I retired, I was in the housing authority for 15 years and I retired from there and figured I would get no further. Then I got in the costume jewelry business over in Honolulu. I got to look at all the pretty girls. That’s been the essential story of my life.”
