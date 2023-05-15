Call it the Olympics of Robotics. Four LaSalle Prep School Robotics Teams traveled to Dallas on April 28 for the VEX IQ World Robotics Championships. They returned to the Niagara Falls City School District a few days later with all four teams ranked in the top 20 on the planet.
The LaSalle students competed against 800 teams from 40 countries, with approximately 6,500 individual competitors at worlds.
The students started their journey to global dominance by investing significant time in the LaSalle Prep STEM Robotics classroom. After hours of practice during lunch, before and after school, and over school vacations, the students won several local and state competitions to qualify for the worlds.
"It's fun to see Niagara Falls show the world what we can do," said robotics coach Michael McGrath. "Ours is a world-class program."
At the competition, the students drove their robots. Then, they set them up to navigate a complex field.
All four LaSalle Prep teams made the top 20 in their respective divisions, qualifying them to compete against 800 teams from all over the globe, chosen from 6,500 robots in the competition at the middle school level. Here are the results:
• The Prestige - Ryan Brady, Ian Aube, Makayla Parise
Ranked 18th out of 80 teams in the Research Division after all qualifying matches before the finals
Tied for 3rd best in the world after the finals, 3rd highest score in their division, and the 50th highest score in the entire event with over 4,400 matches completed.
Finished highest among all LaSalle Robotics teams
• Robo Revenge - Aiden Chase, Michael Mettler, Brodie Kennedy
Ranked 10th out of 80 in the Spirit Division after all qualifying matches before the finals
Finished the finals 6th place in the world
• The 2 Stouges - Kyle Dean, Dominic Condino
Ranked 11th out of 80 in the Innovate Division
Placed 9th in the finals
5th highest score in their division
• French Toast Mafia - Anelie Copelin, Lilliana Misterkiewicz
Ranked 1st out of 80 in the Design Division after all qualifying matches before the finals
16th highest score in the entire event out of over 4,400 matches
Finished 6th in their division
Ranked 100th in skills out of 800
The highest average score in their division
Won the Amaze Award - the most prestigious award at the world robotics championships. The "Amaze Award" is presented to the team building the consistently highest scoring and competitive robot.
The district's robotics program has expanded to include Niagara Falls High School (NFHS) with a goal of creating six new teams in the 2023 – 2024 school year.
