EDITOR'S NOTE: 2020 has been a year like no other in recent memory. COVID-19 and its impact has dominated local and national headlines for practically the entire year. With that in mind, our annual top 10 reflects a mix of stories related to the coronavirus as well as other top stories that happened throughout the year.
Memorial Day weekend is typically the start of big things for the region’s many tourism-related businesses.
Not in 2020 — for obvious reasons.
COVID-19 toppled the tradition this year and left local businesses wondering what the 2020 tourist season held in store.
Heading into the summer, things weren’t looking good — local hotel occupancy in the month of April were just 10 precent, compared to a 53 percent occupancy rate in April 2019.
"As we head into Memorial Day weekend, which is typically the official kickoff to our busy summer season, I know that we are all feeling a sense of anxiousness and fear about the outlook of our industry," John Percy, the president and CEO of the county tourism agency, Destination Niagara USA, wrote to members of the local hospitality and tourism industry at the end of May. "While we cannot change the current circumstances we are facing, I would like to take this opportunity to share a bit of hope with all of you that brighter days are ahead."
Those brighter days came about a month later, when Western New York officially entered phase four of New York's gradual reopening plan.
Many attractions, as July wore on, tried to get back on track “in the new normal.”
With the Erie Canal opening in early July, Lock Tender Tours in Lockport got underway on July 20.
At the beginning of August, the Discover Niagara Shuttle kicked-off its season with two vehicles making trips from Niagara Falls to Youngstown.
The numbers weren’t great — tourism officials said visitor numbers in July were down 45.6 percent, as compared to 2019.
Hotel occupancy in the city cratered compared to 2019 levels but steadily rose as the summer wore on. Down 66 percent in June, down 46 percent in July, down 32 percent in August and down 38 percent in September.
Percy said the numbers were far more daunting for places like Orlando or New York City.
"With a very strong drive market and a high abundance of outdoor space, we were able to fare better than many other destinations across the country," Percy told Falls lawmakers earlier this month. "Niagara Falls hotel occupancy remained consistently higher than the national average from August through Labor Day, especially on Saturdays."
Percy said the Falls occupancy rates were 24 percent higher than the national average in August, 45 percent higher than the national average on Saturdays in August and 25 percent higher than the national average over the Labor Day weekend.
"Niagara Falls made the list of the top five booking destinations in the United States for Booking.com," Percy noted.
Still, it was not a good year for area tourism businesses. There’s hope 2021 could be a different story.
Percy told council members he believes that domestic leisure travel will fuel the post-COVID economic recovery and will be an advantage to the region.
"Since we are primarily 90 percent leisure travel, we are perfectly positioned for a quicker rebound than most destinations," he said.
