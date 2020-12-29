The protests began in Minneapolis following George Floyd’s death May 25 after a police officer pressed a knee on his neck until he stopped breathing and quickly spread. The unrest become a national phenomenon as protesters decried years of deaths at police hands.
Tens of thousands of people were in the streets across the country during protests on May 30, including Buffalo where a peaceful protest in Niagara Square escalated into looting and destruction following a confrontation between protestors and law enforcement.
At one point, protestors tried to force their way into the Erie County Family Court building, damaging it in the process. Poloncarz said state court officers in the building at the time kept the protestors from getting further inside.
At Buffalo City Hall, a man threw a flaming item into the building.
A state of emergency was eventually issued in Erie County later that night and for several nights following.
While there were worries over a planned protest in Niagara Falls the next night, that demonstration ended peacefully following a prayer and an act of solidarity.
For a tense 45 minutes, a combined squad of Falls police and Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies, in riot gear and holding plastic protective shields, squared-off on the steps of the city’s Main Street Municipal complex with about 50 emotionally charged protestors.
The two groups, separated by about 10 men and women in yellow Falls Peacekeepers T-shirts, appeared on the verge of confrontation until Mayor Robert Restaino, Police Superintendent Thomas Licata and Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti suddenly emerged from the building.
“There’s some men over hear that want to meet with the leaders of this protest and hear your concerns,” a member of the Peacekeepers shouted.
As several protestors gathered around Restaino, Licata and Filicetti, the larger crowd pressed forward. They began to chant, as they had at the officers standing guard, “Take a knee.”
And with a Peacekeeper reciting a prayer, all three leaders did just that.
The crowd exploded in expressions of joy.
A similar scene played out in Lockport the next night, on June 1.
More than a hundred people demonstrators gathered outside of Lockport City Hall where they were greeted by dozens of local law enforcement officers from the city department as well as the Niagara County’s Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police. Officers, equipped in turnout gear, formed a line in front of city hall.
At one point during the demonstration, as a show of solidarity for the protesters, Mayor Michelle Roman and Lockport police officers took a knee with members of the crowd.
A second protest in the Falls, a few days later also ended peacefully with roughly 150 peaceful protestors releasing balloons with messages like “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice No Peace” written on them into the skies over Falls Police headquarters.
Things didn’t fare as well in Buffalo where a television crew captured a police officer in Buffalo shoving a 75-year-old man who then falls and cracks his head, a confrontation that resulted in the suspension of the two officers.
