Homicides saw a huge jump in the city of Niagara Falls in 2020.
A nearly 300 percent jump over prior years. With a five-year average of just 4.6 homicides per year from 2015 to 2019, Niagara Falls recorded three times that number this year.
The most recent murder was recorded in mid-December when a 49-year-old man was stabbed near his home on 20th Street.
Among the other killings was a 25-year-old woman who was gunned down at 20th Street and Centre Avenue as she left a memorial for another homicide victim in late September.
In response to the sharp rise in homicides, city, county and federal law enforcement officials announced in early October the formation of the Niagara County Violent Crime Task Force.
"Like many other cities across the nation, we have experienced a substantial increase in violence. We know (the community's) concern. We pledge to do everything we can to stop the violence,” Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata said of the task force in October, two months before the city announced his sudden retirement.
Police said shooting incidents in the city began to rise in May and spiked upward during the summer. He said said the goal of the task force will be to get guns off the Cataract City streets.
Licata pointed out that some of the 2020 homicides have been “cleared by arrests.” A Gazette review of cases shows nine suspects have been arrested for their roles in connection with eight of the homicides.
Five murders, including four gun-related slayings, remain unsolved.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy noted that rising street violence has not been unique to the Falls. Shootings in New York City, for example., have increased 100 percent this year.
"Only two times in the last 30 years have we seen a spike in violent crime," Kennedy said.
