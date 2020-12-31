Typically St. Patrick’s Day is a time of celebration — particularly in Niagara Falls where March 17 marks the day the city was incorporated.
There was no celebrating in the Falls or the rest of Niagara County in 2020.
This year, the date marked the first recorded case of COVID-19 in Niagara County
The case involved a 42-year-old woman who was hospitalized at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. It, and the many cases that followed changed virtually every aspect of our lives. It also introduced us to new concepts like social distancing and drive-by celebrations.
In the early days of March, panicked residents stripped local shopping centers of canned goods, pasta and other items to stock pantries in case supply chains were disrupted. And who can forget entire store aisles left bare as shoppers grabbed every available package of toilet paper and paper towels?
COVID-19 threw local businesses into disarray with many forced to shut their doors temporarily or lay off a portion of their workforce. Reopening was a long process determined by state officials.
The virus forced local schools to make major changes, with students sent home to learn remotely in the spring and then confronted with major changes in the schools when they returned in the fall — if they were allowed to return.
The spread of the virus in the state had already led to the cancellation of early spring events like the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the Falls put on by the Ancient Order of the Hibernians. It was just the beginning. Throughout the spring, summer and fall, virtually every annual festival and public gathering in the region was cancelled with organizers hopefully and anxiously rescheduling to 2021.
Sports, both national and local, have been impacted throughout the year with delays and cancellations.
On April 7, the first COVID-19 death of Niagara County was announced as a 58-year-old man with no underlying health conditions.
As of Dec. 28, the county had recorded a total of 133 deaths related to the virus.
The pandemic thrust Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton to the forefront as the county health department provided nearly daily updates on the spread of COVID-19 locally.
“He’s got a monumental task trying to keep up with everything that’s going on … but also trying to educate the public on the dangers of COVID and how to prevent it. Anytime I call him, he’d call right back … and I was able to get to my constituents. ... I think he’s done a fantastic job,” Niagara County Legislature Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, said of Stapleton and his staff earlier this month.
There was good news as the year wound down with a doctor at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and a resident at Schoellkopf Health Center receiving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Niagara County as a large-scale effort to vaccinate the public got underway.
As of Wednesday, the health department said county has seen 8,286 positive cases countywide. Also as of Wednesday, there were 1,795 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,769 individuals who were isolating at home and 26 who were being treated at area hospitals.
Since the pandemic began, 6,355 county residents have recovered from the virus and the county has administered a total of 218,773 tests.
