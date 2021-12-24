The idea was pitched to Niagara Falls City School District officials last year — taking schools named after streets and rechristening them in the name of prominent Black contributors to the history of the city.
In presenting the idea to school leaders, Hugh Leftwich of Men Standing Strong Together said the idea had a lot of community support and suggested five school buildings for the change — 79th Street, Maple Avenue, Niagara Street, Cataract, and Hyde Park elementary schools.
On Nov. 18, school district leaders made one of the changes official. The district’s Board of Education voted unanimously to rename Niagara Street Elementary School to Dr. Bloneva Bond Primary School, effective Sept. 1, 2022.
The process is complicated and costly enough the board decided to proceed with one school for this year.
Bond was the first African American woman to serve on the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education. She was a member of the board from 1979 to 1984.
Bond was the founder and a charter member of the New York State Community Action Program (NYCAP) Board of Directors, served on the Niagara Coalition, was active with the Council of Christians and Jews (now the National Federation for Just Communities of WNY, Inc.), served on the United Way of Niagara Central Budget Committee, the Niagara Community Center Scholarship Committee, and the Congress of Racial Equality.
In addition, she served on the Niagara Falls Bicentennial Committee and a minority task force at the Niagara Chapter of the American Red Cross. Bond was awarded a Doctor of Humanities Degree from Niagara University in 1988, and she was twice the recipient of the Levy Brothers Award for Community Service.
Bond owned and operated a beauty salon and worked as a social worker for Niagara County for 17 years. During the 1971 uprising at Attica Prison, Bond worked on behalf of the prisoners in their negotiations with the authorities on their fundamental rights to human dignity. She passed away in 2004.
She was also an admired and respected member of New Hope Baptist Church.
School Board Member Clara Dunn sat on the committee that settled on naming the school for Bond. “She wanted kids to learn, to listen and to be important,” Dunn said. “This honor is definitely what she stood for.”
Don King, former school board president, applaud the move to honor the memory of his friend.
“Mrs. Bond was a giant in every sense of the word,” he said. “She was an educational giant in the way she took a position and she held it.”
Pastor Harvey Kelley of New Hope said while Bond was a church member, and he was her pastor, she was also his friend.
“She was the kindest, most gentle and most charitable person,” Rev. Kelley said. “She walked with great men and women from around the world but she never lost the common touch.”
Participating in the committee were board members Russ Petrozzi, Dunn, and Jim Cancemi, who worked with community members the Rev. Fred Chambers, the Rev. Joseph Jones, King, Christopher Murgia, Sbarbati, Ezra Scott, Rodney Sheard (MSST), and Niagara Falls High School students Robins and Asklar. The group met three times and researched several individuals.
The board will apply to the State Education Department to make the name change and plan opening ceremonies for the fall.
Superintendent Mark Laurrie said the next step will be hard work. Planning the transition.
“This needs to be the celebration of the year for this school and these students,” Laurrie said. “This is going to be done professionally and right and we will leave no stone unturned.”
