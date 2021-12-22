It was a verdict that was a long time coming.
More than 28 years after the discovery of Mandy Steingasser’s remains in an overgrown and debris-strewn ravine just off of a parking area next to Myers Lake in Bond Lake Park, a jury found Joseph Belstadt, 46, guilty of second-degree murder in her death on Nov. 16.
The cold case was first called to trial in March of 2020 but was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the roughly year-and-a-half between trials, the case had taken on two new judges, lost its lead prosecutor and at least one prosecution witness has passed away.
Steingasser, 17, was last seen alive getting into Belstadt’s car in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 19, 1993. Investigators have long believed that Belstadt drove Steingasser to the Myers Lake area in Bond Lake Park, a location they say he used as a lover’s lane.
Once there, prosecutors contended that Belstadt attempted to have sex with Steingasser and when she resisted, he killed her.
After 11 days of arguments and testimony, the Niagara County Court jury of six men and six women found Belstadt guilty.
"For 28 years, the murder of Mandy Steingasser has been an open wound in the community of North Tonawanda and Niagara County," District Attorney Brian Seaman said after the verdict. "She has not been forgotten by her family, her friends, her loved ones. Not by the North Tonawanda police. Today, finally, 28 years later, her killer has been brought to justice. He will now suffer the consequences of his heinous actions."
Belstadt faces a potential sentence of between 15 and 25 years to life in prison. Though he could qualify to be sentenced as a youthful offender since he was 18 at the time of the murder.
Outside the courthouse, retired North Tonawanda Police Detective Capt. Gabe DiBernardo, who long led the investigation of Belstadt, expressed relief that the case had been closed.
"It's all we've ever asked for, to take it before a jury," DiBernardo said. "We finally got that opportunity and the jury came back with the right verdict."
DiBernardo, a friend of Steingasser's father, Richard, said getting a verdict in the case allowed him to fulfill a promise.
"I made Richard (Steingasser) a promise that I would find (Mandy's) killer," DiBernardo said, as he pointed to the sky. "And Richard, we did."
