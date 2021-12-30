Meant to assist those forced from their jobs in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a $300 weekly supplement and other unemployment benefits had the reverse effect this past year.
As the nation slowly returned to normal over the course of 2021, there was a noticeable lack of employees at many businesses reopening their doors.
The amount of money injected by the federal government into jobless benefits since the pandemic began was nothing short of astronomical. The roughly $650 billion, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, kept millions of Americans who lost their jobs through no fault of their own in their apartments, paying for food and gasoline, and keeping up with their bills.
In May, Zach Kibler, manager for SiteOne Landscape Supply in Lockport has never seen anything like the challenges he's faced hiring someone to work in shipping and receiving. SiteOne, which ships to about 600 landscapers across the country, has posted a help wanted sign at its Lockport Road location and Kibler says his job openings typically draw a variety of applicants. But, in three months, he has interviewed just one applicant for the post, and that person chose to stay in his old job.
Added Kevin Woods, of Kevin Woods Heating and Cooling Co. of Wheatfield, also feels enhanced unemployment benefits are to blame. He had four guys on his team. Now he has just one he can count on and finds himself often working alone, dragging furnaces and air conditioners around by himself.
"I’ve never had problems finding people. It’s crazy," he said. "They’d rather sit home on the couch and make the free money," he said of those receiving unemployment insurance.”
For those employed, it meant a bit more work than they were used to.
At the Mariani Hotel Group, managers are making beds and cleaning rooms, according to Michael Marsch, the group's VP, which owns the Holiday Inn, The Niagara Riverside Resort, and the DoubleTree Hotel in Niagara Falls, as well as two hotels in Canada.
"We've had managers be hands-on in the hotels and restaurants," Marsch said, noting that although his hotels are at about 50 percent occupancy right now, he expects things to get more challenging when tourist season goes into full swing this summer and hotels are at 100 percent occupancy.
A national National Federation of Independent Business survey released in July determined that 48% of small business owners were dealing with unfilled job openings — a record-high level. About one third of business owners who responded to the survey reported that they raised compensation for workers as part of their retention and recruitment efforts.
The shortage was felt everywhere, from local eateries to school bus companies.
The shortage of job applicants had forced some businesses to trim their hours, noted Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls this summer. He suggested government leaders consider supplementing the incomes of those who take jobs as opposed to those now getting the added federal checks for being without jobs.
"We've got to incentivize going back to work, not incentivize not working," Morinello said.
Two critical programs expired in September. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and another provided benefits to those who have been unemployed more than six months. Further, the Biden administration's $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit also ran out.
